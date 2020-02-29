Women's T20 World Cup: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Women's T20 WC: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

  • Feb 29 2020, 12:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 29 2020, 12:36pm ist
Sri Lanka batswoman Hansima Karunaratne (C) hits a delivery from India's Poonam Yadav (R) as wicketkeeper Tanya Bhatia (L) looks on during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne. (AFP Photo)

Shafali Verma shone yet again with a blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 to power India to a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Verma smashed seven fours and a six in her brisk knock as India completed the chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and enter the semifinals with an all-win record.

Earlier, Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine.

The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu, in the process.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka were dealt an early blow when opener Umesha Thimashini (2) tried to go for a big shot off a Deepti Sharma delivery but was caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the third over.

Skipper Atapattu (33), who has shined throughout the tournament, continued to attack, hitting five fours and a six. She stitched a 30-run partnership with Harshitha Madavi (12).

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 113/9 in 20 overs (Chamari Atapattu 33; Radha Yadav 4/23)

India: 116/3 in 14.4 overs (Shafali Verma 47). 

