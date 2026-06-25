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Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup | India drop four catches in Powerplay as Bangladesh post target of 136

The biggest beneficiary of India's indiscipline was Juairiya Ferdous, who was dropped thrice by the fifth over.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 15:42 IST
sportsCricketIndiaWomen's T20 World CupBangladesh

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