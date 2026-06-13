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Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana survives injury scare ahead of opener against India

Fatima was hit on her right shin when a low bowler's back-drive from opener Ayesha Zafar hit her flush on the knee.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:18 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:18 IST
sportsCricketPakistanIndiaWomen's T20 World Cup

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