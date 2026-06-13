Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana survives injury scare ahead of opener against India

<p>Birmingham: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana had an injury scare during the team's practice session on Saturday afternoon ahead of their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/weve-crossed-the-line-once-and-can-do-it-again-jemimah-rodrigues-on-upcoming-t20-world-cup-4032685">Women's T20 World Cup</a> opening game against arch-rivals India.</p>.<p>Fatima was hit on her right shin when a low bowler's back-drive from opener Ayesha Zafar hit her flush on the knee. She was in considerable pain and hobbled out of the ground with support from physio and fellow players.</p>.'My cricket kitbag was often mistaken for a hockey bag': Mithali Raj cheers on women's team for T20 World Cup.<p>However to Pakistan team's relief, Fatima confirmed at the pre-match press conference that the hit wasn't a serious one and she is available for Sunday's game.</p>.<p>“It was just a normal shot from Ayesha and I was hit below knee. But I think it is good now,” Fatima told mediapersons.</p>.<p>Fatima though did not come back for the remainder of the session and the Pakistan team management was tight-lipped over her injury status. </p>