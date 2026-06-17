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Homesportscricket

Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali, Mandhana headline India's 95-run win over Netherlands

The pair shared a 115-run stand off 70 balls after Netherlands put the opposition in to bat.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 17:25 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 17:25 IST
sportsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

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