Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali, Mandhana headline India's 95-run win over Netherlands

An incredible finish! 😮#TeamIndia pick up the last 5️⃣ wickets in just nine deliveries to power through to a massive 9️⃣5️⃣-run win 👏



2️⃣ wins in 2️⃣ matches for the #WomenInBlue 💙



Scorecard▶️ https://t.co/FMkrKB1zcS#T20WorldCup | #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/qSHlYWeko5