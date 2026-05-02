<p>Mumbai: India on Saturday drafted in uncapped Nandini Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia in the 15-player squad for the upcoming Women's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/t20%20world%20cup">T20 World Cup</a>, beginning June 12 in England and Wales.</p>.<p>Pratika Rawal was excluded and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur missed out on selection owing to injury. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the squad with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smriti%20mandhana">Smriti Mandhana</a> being her deputy.</p>.<p>Pratika, however, has been added in the squad for the one-off Test against England to be played at the Lord’s between July 10 and 13.</p>.Great series, we achieved our aim of being more aggressive in T20Is, says Harmanpreet Kaur.<p>Nandini is a medium pacer, who played 10 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, picking up 17 wickets.</p>.<p>She was also part of the India squad that played in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Bangkok in February this year.</p>.<p>The squad picked for World Cup will also compete in the preceding three-match T20I series against hosts England, starting May 28.</p>.<p><strong>India squad for England T20Is and T20 World Cup</strong> </p><p>Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali, Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (2nd wk), Nandini Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.</p>.<p><strong>India squad for one-off Test against England</strong> </p><p>Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriges, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana. </p>