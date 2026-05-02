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Women's T20 World Cup | Uncapped Nandini Sharma gets call up; Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur miss out

Nandini is a medium pacer, who played 10 matches for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League, picking up 17 wickets.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup

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