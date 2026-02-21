Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India Women beat Australia by 17 runs; clinch historic T20I series victory

Opting to bat, India rode on a half centuries from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (82) and charismatic batter Jemimah Rodrigues (59) to score a huge 176 for 6.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us