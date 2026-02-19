<p>A brisk record opening stand between Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney paved the way for Australia to level a three-match T20I series with a 19-run victory against India in the second match at Canberra on Thursday (February 19).</p><p>Voll and Mooney added 128 runs for the first wicket to register Australia's highest opening stand against India in T20Is, with the hosts posting 163 for five.</p><p>India, despite making a sparkling start to the chase, crumbled in the end to finish at 144 for nine. Ashleigh Gardner claimed 3/22, while Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland and Australia captain Sophie Molineux took two wickets each.</p><p>Earlier, Voll (88) and Mooney (46) sent Indian bowlers on a leather hunt. </p><p>The duo surpassed the first-wicket stand in women's T20Is for Australia against India, which was of 115 runs -- set by the pair of Alyssa Healy and Mooney in March 2020 at Melbourne.</p><p>Arundhati Reddy, who saw a catch being dropped off her final ball in the innings off Ashleigh Gardner (10 not out), once again delivered the goods dismissing both the Australian openers to return 4-0-30-2.</p><p>With the right-handed Voll taking charge of the scoring from the word go, the senior pro Mooney played a perfect second fiddle but missed her milestone by a narrow margin.</p><p>Voll made the most of some wayward bowling from Indians to strike 11 fours and one six, scoring 88 off only 57 balls. She picked gaps with precision and displayed an array of strokes on either side of the wickets to get her runs.</p><p>Mooney was caught at mid-on by Shafali Verma off Arundhati on the penultimate ball of the 15th over. The left-handed opening batter struck four fours during her 39-ball knock for 46 runs.</p><p>The series-deciding third T20I will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>