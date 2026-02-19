Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Women’s T20I: Voll, Mooney power Australia to series-levelling win

The series-deciding third T20I will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 13:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndia vs Australia

Follow us on :

Follow Us