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Women's World Cup an expression of ICC's commitment to build more inclusive, global game: Jay Shah

The latest edition of the ICC showpiece will be held in the UK from June 12 to July 5.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 16:10 IST
Sports NewsCricketWorld CupJay Shah

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