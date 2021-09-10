Working to find a window to reschedule 5th Test: BCCI

Working to find a window to reschedule 5th Test: BCCI

The board reiterated that the safety of players would not be compromised

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 15:26 ist
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, left, and Virat Kohli chat during the nets session at Old Trafford. Credit: AP/PTI photo

The Indian cricket board BCCI on Friday said that it and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will work on finding a window to reschedule the 5th India-England Test, which was cancelled after the Indian team's junior physiotherapist tested positive for Covid-19.

"The BCCI has always maintained that the safety and well-being of the players is of paramount importance and there will be no comprise on that aspect.", the board said in a statement.

More details awaited.

