World Cup Final: Heavyweights ready to land final punch

Who would have thought Ahmedabad could be so pleasant?! It’s just the right kind of heat and the temperatures tend to ease off further as the evening sets in. There is next to no humidity in the air, meaning there will be plenty of dew when the time comes. The pitch doesn’t reflect the state of the aerial conditions. In part because the hosts have informed the curators to make the pitch a bit sticky. Still, it will assist batting when the ball is new, but it’s going to get interesting as the ball gets old and the spinners come on.