World Cup squad not final but you know 8 to 10 players who will be there: Rohit

"I have been practising it a lot in the nets. You have to play some shots in order to put the bowlers under pressure. When the ball is spinning and you can't hit straight, you have to try something new.

"I have been practising reverse sweeps and sweeps for the past two years. You would have seen me play them once or twice in Test matches. You have the options and it's up to you how you are using those options," he said.