World Test Championship Final: Scenarios if match is drawn or washed out

The World Test Championship Final between India and Australia is scheduled to be played between June 7-11 at the iconic Oval stadium in London. The one-off match will decide who takes home the ICC Test mace after New Zealand and also pocket the $1.6-million (Rs 13.18 crore) prize money.

However, as we have recently witnessed in the IPL 2023 Final, rain can play spoilsport, especially at this time of the year in England.

Thus, it becomes pertinent to discuss situations or processes that have to be set in motion if such is indeed the case. Another question readers might have is what happens in case of a tie or draw between the sides?

Let us take a look at each of these scenarios right here:

Reserve Day: The ICC has kept aside one Reserve Day (June 12) for the match in order to make up for playing time that might have been lost. If the scheduled overs are not completed under normal circumstances within the allocated time, the Reserve Day will be utilised for doing the same. However, the Reserve Day will not kick in if the match is a regular draw.

Draw or Tie: Besides a regular draw or tie, if the Reserve Day is not enough to complete the scheduled overs on time, the match will also be considered a draw. In such cases, the Indian and Australian Test teams will be declared as joint winners.