World's Most Admired: Sachin among top 3 sportspersons

World's Most Admired: Sachin among top 3 sportspersons alongside Messi and Ronaldo

This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 16 2021, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 21:49 ist
Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been adjudged as the world’s 12th 'Most Admired Man', as per a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

This year's study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

Also Read: In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

Among sporting heroes, Tendulkar is third in the list behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the list, the iconic batter is ahead of former US president Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and also Virat Kohli.

Tendulkar has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and was appointed the South Asian ambassador in 2013.

Over the years, Tendulkar has supported several initiatives in health, education, and the sports sector in rural and urban areas across various states in India.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Sports News
Sachin Tendulkar
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo

What's Brewing

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

 