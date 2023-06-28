Worried Imphal boys lost for words

Imphal's L Kishan Singha didn't have the exact words to express his emotions pertaining to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, but you could tell he has resigned to his fate as his shoe spikes anxiously clacked on the flooring of the press conference room of the M Chinnaswamy stadium here.

All he said, throwing up his hands repeatedly, was 'it's in a bad state', but at least he offered as much for his team-mate Pheiroijam Jotin Singh, a rather shy 17-year-old from Imphal, didn't even have as much to say.

But what could you expect from a couple of young cricketers plying their wares for the first time in months as North East Zone took on North Zone on the opening day of their four-day Duleep Trophy encounter.

"It has been tough," said Kishan, again. "But what can we do?! The state is struggling, but we have to get on with our game. Our association supported us and our parents are supporting us too. Yes, it's very tense there, and we are worried, but we have to forget about that and focus on the game now."

Kishan then revealed that they were supposed to train for ten days before coming into this tournament, but it was cut short to two days due to incessant rain.

As for before that...

"We didn't play cricket for close to three months because of what was happening in our state. All curfews. We stayed home and thought about all the things that we had worked on during the Ranji Trophy season which concluded in January. Our league games started around then but that only could go on for a month. After that, this is the first time we're playing," said Kishan.

When pointedly asked about his experience, Jotin, who sat mute for the most part, hesitantly said the situation was tough on him too but he managed to get by since his father runs a cricket academy.

While silence and confusion marked a majority of the interaction, Kishan did break character when expressing his distaste for guest players.

"We (local players) are getting more chances now because we don't have those three-four guest players coming," said an animated Kishan. "They used to come and not give it their hundred percent and I don't think they helped us in anyway. They come, play for a couple of months and leave. We haven't had them for close to two years now and we're doing well without them."