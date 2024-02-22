WPL 2 promises to be bigger, better

Though it was the regular newsmakers from the likes of Smrithi Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur to Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry who grabbed attention, it was players such as Shreyanka Patil, Minu Manni and Titas Sadhu who stole the limelight. It is expected to be no different this time too, as the young guns look to outshine their experienced peers. Among them, Phoebe Litchfield and Mannat Kashyap (both GG) look promising. Their team-mate, seasoned player Veda Krishnamurthy, making a comeback after three years will hope to resurrect her career and give some cheer to the home crowd in the first leg of the event.