WPL 2024 | 'Meg Lanning had helped me understand the nuances of captaincy,' says Jemimah Rodrigues

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues said on Thursday it was difficult overcoming the loss to Mumbai Indians in the WPL title showdown last season and hoped that with this edition's final scheduled to be held in the national capital, her team would aim for the trophy.

DC fell short in the title showdown, losing by seven wickets to MI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last season.

"It was hard (losing the final). We were doing well throughout the tournament, and we had some amazing games. The one we really wanted to win the most; that didn't go in our favour," she told JioCinema.