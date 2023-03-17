WPL: Gujarat Giants beat DC by 11 runs

WPL: Gujarat Giants beat DC by 11 runs

Chasing 148 for victory, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 136 in 18.4 overs

  • Mar 17 2023, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 00:42 ist
Gujarat Giants players celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals player Marizanne Kapp during 2023 WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

A fine bowling performance, coupled with Laura Wolvaardt (57) and Ashleigh Gardner's (51 not out) battling half-centuries helped Gujarat Giants defeat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs and take sweet revenge for their 10-wicket loss earlier, in a Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing 148 for victory, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 136 in 18.4 overs, with their entire top and middle-order, including captain Meg Lanning (18) and Shafali Verma (8), failing to impress.

Marizanne Kapp was the highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals, scoring a 29-ball 36 and her run out at the team's score on 97/6 took the wind out of the side's sails. Tailenders Arundhati Reddy (25) and Shikha Pandey (8 not out) provided some entertainment with a 35-run partnership but to no avail.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 57, Ashleigh Gardner 51 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Marizanne Kapp 1/24, Jess Jonassen 2/38).

Delhi Capitals 136 in 18.4 overs (Alice Capsey 22, Marizanne Kapp 36; Tanuja Kanwar 2/29; Ashleigh Gardner 2/19, Kim Garth 2/18).

