WPL: Harmanpreet, Kerr power Mumbai Indians to 207/5 against Gujarat Giants

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five against Gujarat Giants in the first-ever match of the Women's Premier League here on Saturday.
Sent into bat by rival captain Beth Mooney, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over.
Also Read | Indian players should have been captains in Women's Premier League: Anjum Chopra
Hayley Matthews smashed 47 off 31 balls before the Indian captain took over. In the company of Amelia Kerr (45 off 24 balls), Harmanpreet scored runs at a brisk pace to set their opponents a stiff target.
Brief scores:
Mumbai Indians: 207/5 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 65, Hayley Matthews 47, Amelia Kerr 45 not out; Sneh Rana 2/43).
