WPL: MI opt to field first against RCB

Both the teams decided to go with unchanged playing XIs

PTI
PTI, Navi Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2023, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 15:20 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Both the teams decided to go with unchanged playing XIs.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

