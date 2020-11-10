Wriddhiman Saha to be ready in time for Australia tour

The Senior cricket selection committee, which met on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sunil Joshi, effected a few changes to the Australia-bound squad after receiving reports and updates on the players’ fitness and it’s most likely that Wriddhiman Saha will be fit to play Tests.

The Bengal wicketkeeper, who would have been a preferred choice of the Indian team in the four-Test series, has injured both his hamstrings during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s game on November 3. He will report to the National Cricket Academy for his rehabilitation and with still more than a month to go for the first Test, he is expected to make full recovery. It’s, however, doubtful if he would be available to be picked for the first two Tests.

“The senior Indian wicketkeeper sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3rd November. A call on his availability will be taken later,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India’s tour of Australia comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests. The series begins November 27. The Tests start on December 17 in Adelaide.

In a surprisingly comprehensive press release, which detailed players’ injuries and future course of action for each one of them, the BCCI updated the status of Rohit Sharma, who has been included in the Test squad but will miss the limited-over leg.

“The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.”

On Thursday, DH had reported that Rohit would be travelling Down Under along with the Indian squad and will continue his recovery programme under the watch of the BCCI medical staff.

The BCCI also informed that Ishant would be added to the Test squad subject to his fitness

“The senior Indian fast bowler (Ishant) has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India’s Test squad,” Shah stated.

It’s learnt that after the embarrassment of New Zealand tour, from where a Ishant had to return home after sustaining a recurring injury, the selection committee is not taking any chances. It has apparently insisted on a regular update on the players’ injury status from NCA and will pick a player only if he is fully fit to take the field.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the T20 Internationals.

“The spinner has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement,” the BCCI release stated.

Neither Chakravarthy nor the Kolkata Knight Riders’ management intimated the BCCI that he had a labrum tear and continued playing. It’s now learnt that the spinner would need a surgery.

A red-faced selection panel is reportedly upset with the player and the franchise.

Natarajan, who was to accompany the team as a net bowler, took 16 wickets for SRH and impressed with his ability to bowl yorkers on call. However, Kamlesh Nagarkoti will not go to Australia as BCCI will monitor his workload at the NCA.

Sanju Samson, who was earlier only included in the T20 squad, has been added to the ODI line-up as an additional keeper.

Revised squads: T20I: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt and wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ODI: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-capt & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wk).

Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.