Wriddhiman Saha to retire from professional cricket after this year's Ranji Trophy

<p>New Delhi: Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wriddhiman-saha">Wriddhiman Saha</a> has announced his retirement from cricket, saying the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> season will be his last.</p>.<p>The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs since making his international debut in 2010.</p>.<p>"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire," Saha said in a social media post.</p>.<p>"Let's make this season one to remember," he added in a post that went up late on Sunday night.</p>.<p>Saha was a part of India's red-ball set-up for a long time before being released from the central contracts' list last year. </p>