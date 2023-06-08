WTC 2023 Final: India at 151/5, trail by 318 runs at stumps on Day 2

WTC Final: India at 151/5, trail by 318 runs on Day 2

All Australian bowlers have taken a wicket each

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 22:47 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ICC

India were struggling at 151/5 at the end of Day 2 in the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in London as they remain 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469.

At stumps on Day 2, Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) was batting with wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat (5 not out). 

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja (48) was India's highest scorer with all Australian bowlers taking a wicket each.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Siraj's 4-fer helped India restrict Australia's first innings total to 469.

More to follow...

Sports News
Cricket
WTC
WTC Final

