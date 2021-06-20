WTC Final: India lose 4 wickets, reach 211/7 at lunch

WTC Final: India lose 4 wickets, reach 211/7 at lunch on Day 3

Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were in the middle at the break, on 15 and two respectively

PTI
PTI, Southampton,
  • Jun 20 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 17:56 ist
Neil Wagner (L) celebrates the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane during the Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven on day three of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking two wickets including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.

Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner.

The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.

R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were in the middle at the break, on 15 and two respectively.

India had resumed the day at 146 for three.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 211/7 in 89 overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 3/26, Neil Wagner 2/40).

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
New Zealand
sports
Cricket
World Test Championship Final
World Test Championship

What's Brewing

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 