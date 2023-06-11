WTC final: What was the soft signal on Gill's dismissal

WTC final: What was the soft signal on Gill's dismissal

Gill showed his dissatisfaction with the decision through a social media post

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 16:52 ist
The contentious catch. Credit: Twitter/@ICC

As Australia inch closer to a win in the World Test Championship final, the contentious dismissal of Shubhman Gill is hurting Indian fans even more. Chasing a mammoth 444, India were off to a brisk start with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill, both looking solid.

Suddenly on the first ball of the eighth over, a Scott Boland delivery took the edge of Gill’s bat and was contentiously grabbed by the lanky Cameron Green. The on-ground umpires sent the decision upstairs to the third umpire, who after a lot of replays, thought that the catch was clean and Shubhman Gill had to walk back to the pavilion.

Also Read | Chants of 'cheat cheat cheat' after Green's contentious catch to dismiss Gill

He later showed his dissatisfaction with the decision through a social media post where it was unclear whether Green had grabbed the ball cleanly or not.

Many wondered what was the soft signal before the decision was sent upstairs. There was not any.

The soft signal was scrapped by the International Cricket Council in May this year after there was consistent outrage about it creating confusion in the mind of the third umpire while giving a close decision.Before that the norm was that the on-field umpire would either signal 'out' or 'not out' based on their gut feeling. And the third umpire was compelled to go by 'soft signal' as most of the footage proved to be inconclusive.

This new law came into effect after the England-Ireland Test match played earlier this month.

Talking about the soft signal after its scrapping, former India captain Sourav Ganguly had said: "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years. The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing.”

The wicket of Gill sparked outrage on not just the social media but also in the ground as Indian supporters chanted ‘cheat cheat’ after the decision.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
WTC
WTC Final
Shubhman Gill
Cameron Green

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Deepika was one of my favourites to work with: Diesel

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction in Paris

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Covid vaccine not behind Jamie Foxx's health scare

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Ranbir unleashes wrath in new video from 'Animal'

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Remembering Kalaignar's contributions to Tamil films

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Caught cleanly or not? Green faces ire for Gill's catch

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

 