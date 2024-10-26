Home
Yashasvi Jaiswal on charge as India reach 81/1 on Day 3 lunch in pursuit of 359 against New Zealand

Jaiswal broke shackles with a second-ball six and raced to 46 not out off 36 balls with three sixes and as many fours. Shubman Gill was batting on 22 as Indian batters made their intentions clear.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 08:15 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 08:15 IST
