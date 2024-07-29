Years of sacrifice pay off for Sri Lanka with Women's T20 Asia Cup win

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said years of sacrifice had finally paid off after they beat seven-times champions India by eight wickets in Dambulla on Sunday to win the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup for the first time.

India, who had beaten Sri Lanka five times in previous finals, including the first four editions when the tournament was played in the 50-over format, posted 165-6 after deciding to bat first.

India's openers were both dismissed by all-rounder Kavisha Dilhari, who took 2-36.