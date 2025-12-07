Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

You have to treat Rohit and Kohli differently, give them space: Sanjay Bangar

'I don't think the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the team should have been a question. Look at what they have done over so many years,' Bangar said while speaking to JioStar.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 07:30 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliRohit SharmaCricketODISanjay Bangar

Follow us on :

Follow Us