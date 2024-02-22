'You meet me outside after the match, you are finished today': When Gambhir threatened former India star during IPL 2013

Just days after retiring from first class cricket, former Indian team batsman Manoj Tiwary revealed that he regrets his fight with former World Cup winning Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir during a match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in IPL 2013 season.
In a fresh interview, Tiwary revealed the details of how Gambhir had threatened him in the dressing room. "He told me, 'You meet me outside after the match, I'll see you. You are finished today.' I feel he shouldn't have said that. At Kotla, the journalists' tent was inside the field. Everyone could hear those words," he was quoted by Anandabazar Patrika.
Despite the events that transpired, Tiwary, having featured in 55 innings for KKR, voiced remorse for his altercation with Gambhir. He noted that despite typically maintaining a positive relationship with senior players, that particular incident tarnished his reputation.
"I still regret that trouble with Gambhir. Because I am not the kind of person who quarrels with seniors, that incident could have been avoided. My relationship with seniors is very good. But for one incident, I got a bad name," he said.
"At one time the relationship with Gambhir was good. So my regret is more. There were many discussions with him while playing for KKR. I used to decide who needed to be included in the team. All cricketers' opinions were taken. I also told myself. But as expected, the relationship did not progress." he added.
He also expressed had that incident not happened, he would have played a few more seasons for KKR, resulting in increased monetary benefit.
"Had I not fought with Gambhir in 2013, maybe I would have played for another two-three years. That means the amount I was supposed to get as per the contract would have gone up. Bank balance would be strengthened. But I never thought about that," he said.
Tiwary played 96 IPL matches across his career, the last being in 2018, scoring 1686 runs with seven fifties. He played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) and Kings XI Punjab.
Tiwary ended his first-class career at the Eden Gardens after leading Bengal to a win against Bihar in their final Ranji Trophy league game.
(Published 22 February 2024, 10:46 IST)