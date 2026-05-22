Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

'Your 3D cricketer': Vijay Shankar retires from domestic cricket and IPL to pursue overseas opportunities

Shankar's selection ahead of Rayudu for 2019 WC drew flak, with Rayudu's post 'Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup' going viral on social media.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 May 2026, 14:20 IST
sportsSports NewsCricket newsCricketRetirementIPLVijay Shankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us