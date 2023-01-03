You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid, Team India wish Pant speedy recovery

You're a fighter, you will bounce back: Dravid to Pant

Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 03 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 16:21 ist
Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Credit: AFP Photo

Team India chief coach Rahul Dravid and T20I captain Hardik Pandya wished Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery after the star cricketer was involved in a near-fatal car crash on December 29.

On Friday morning, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | There was no pothole on road where Rishabh Pant's car met with accident: NHAI official

Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun and was moved out of the ICU to a private room on Monday.

In a video shared by BCCI, Dravid said: "Hey Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon. Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of seeing you play some of the greatest innings played in Indian Test cricket history. I know that you have got the character and the ability to get yourself out of very difficult situations. This is one such challenge and I know you will bounce back like you have done so many times last year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy."

Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shubman Gill can also be seen in the video, wishing Pant speedy recovery.

