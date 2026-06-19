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Homesportscricket

Yuvraj Singh to join Delhi Capitals as batting coach for IPL 2027: Reports

The former Indian all-rounder is set to be roped into a fresh coaching staff following two disappointing seasons under the previous management.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 11:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketYuvraj SinghIPLDelhi Capitals

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