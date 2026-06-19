Yuvraj Singh to join Delhi Capitals as batting coach for IPL 2027: Reports

<p>Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi%20capitals">Delhi Capitals</a> as batting coach for IPL 2027, <em>PTI </em>reported citing sources. </p><p>The 44-year-old has worked closely as a mentor with several young Indian batters, including Abhishek Sharma and Indian captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman%20gill">Shubman Gill</a>, helping them improve their batting. </p><p>Delhi Capitals, which is jointly owned by GMR Group and JSW Group co-own the franchise with each holding a 50 per cent stake, have a change in management every two years.</p>.ED attaches assets of Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, others in betting case.<p>GMR’s tenure ended with a sixth place finish in 2026 and the control is now back with Jindal. In 2024, the franchise had Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as Head Coach, with former Indian skipper Sourv Ganguly as the Director of Cricket. </p><p>However, with GMR taking over in 2025, Hemang Badani was made the Head Coach with Venugopal Rao as the Director of Cricket. </p><p>Yuvraj is set to be roped into a fresh coaching staff following two disappointing seasons under the previous management. In IPL 2025, DC got off to an great start but faltered in the second-half to end fifth and miss playoffs-spot. </p><p>In the recently concluded season, the team saw an inconsistent run, finishing sixth in the standings. The results have put Badani's position as head coach at risk. </p><p>With Yuvraj joining DC, the role would be the former all-rounder's first formal coaching job.</p><p>The former cricketer's experience as a double-World Cup winner could come handy for DC, who will be chasing their first IPL title in the 20th season. The franchise has also not been a consistent team in the Playoffs in the recent years. </p>