Yuvraj Singh: Top 5 knocks

Yuvraj Singh called time on his international career on Monday. The southpaw from Punjab played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. One of India's greatest limited overs cricketers, Yuvraj had been seriously contemplating retirement from international cricket and pursuing a freelance career in ICC-approved foreign Twenty20 leagues.

Here are five of his greatest knocks:

1. 2000: In Nairobi, in his second ODI, after making his debut at the age of 18, Yuvraj went toe-to-toe against the famed Australian bowling, which consisted of Glenn Mcgrath, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie. He scored a vital 84 as India beat the then world champions by 20 runs.

2. 2002: Yuvraj scored a measured and vital 69 as India recorded a memorable 2-wicket victory over England in the final of the NatWest Series at Lord's. He was ably supported by fellow youngster Mohammed Kaif after the Indian top order was removed by the English bowlers. The match will probably be remembered more for Sourav Ganguly's over-the-top celebrations but it helped cement Yuvraj's place in the team.

3. 2006: Yuvraj along with MS Dhoni took India to victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 107. India won the series 4-1 in Pakistan.

4. 2007 T20 World Cup: In the inaugural T20 World Cup, Stuart Broad felt the total power of Yuvraj's hitting as he was bludgeoned for six sixes in one over.

5. 2011 Cricket World Cup: Yuvraj entered the competition struggling for form and fitness. His class came through, however, as he amassed 362 runs, with one hundred and four half-centuries. He was declared the player of the tournament as India lifted the World Cup on home soil.