Yuzvendra Chahal grabs 5 for 14 on Northamptonshire debut

London: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a sensational debut for Northamptonshire Steelbacks, snapping five wickets to set up their nine-wicket win over former County side Kent Spitfires in the One-Day Cup in Canterbury on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old's signing with the Northants was announced just an hour before his debut.

Chahal, who was a part of India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup, decimated Kent's batting line-up, grabbing five for 14 in his 10 overs to bundle them out for 82 in 35.1 overs.