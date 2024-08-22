Zaheer Khan in talks with Lucknow Super Giants for mentorship role

New Delhi: Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is in contention to assume the mentorship role of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League.

The 45-year-old was head of global development at Mumbai Indians (MI) and before that held the position of director of cricket for the franchise from 2018-2022.

As a player, Zaheer has featured in 100 IPL games as part of three franchises -- MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils across 10 seasons, claiming 102 wickets at an economy of 7.59.