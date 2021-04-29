Zampa clarifies his views on IPL bubble after reaching Australia

Just two days after slamming the IPL bio bubble as “vulnerable”, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Adam Zampa clarified saying he didn’t mean that the coronavirus would breach it any time.

Zampa made his comments after reaching Australia via Doha along with his teammate Kane Richardson on Thursday.

“My comments about the vulnerability of the IPL bubble had nothing to do with feeling like the virus would enter the bubble at any stage,” said the leg-spinner in a statement through the franchise.

“The BCCI and RCB had many precautions to make us feel safe. I believe the tournament is in great hands and will definitely see the finish line. I am understanding the velocity of the situation in India and my thoughts go out to the whole country. It was a personal choice to leave for several reasons.”

Zampa, who along with fellow Australian Richardson chose to fly back home amid the soaring number of Covid cases in India, thanked the franchise for understanding him.

“Thanks to RCB management for the way they dealt with the situation. As soon as we made the choice that we felt the right thing to do was to come home, they were fully supportive and did everything they could to help. Their understanding of the situation made the process a lot easier.”

Zampa, earlier, was critical of the bubble in a conversation with Australian publications The Age and Herald. “We’ve been in a few (bubbles) now, and I feel like this is probably the most vulnerable. I just feel like because it’s India, we’re always being told about the hygiene over here and being extra careful... I just felt like it was the most vulnerable.

“The IPL that was held in (UAE) six months ago didn’t feel that way at all. I felt like that was extremely safe. Personally, I feel like that would have been a better option originally for this IPL, but obviously, there’s a lot of political stuff that goes into it.”