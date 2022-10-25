Zampa doubtful versus Lanka post testing Covid positive

Zampa doubtful for Sri Lanka game after testing Covid positive

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive

PTI
PTI, Perth,
  • Oct 25 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 15:03 ist

Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for Covid-19, making him a doubtful starter for the defending champions' must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

According to a report in 'Dailytelegraph', Zampa’s "symptoms are not necessarily severe but there is concern about him taking the field in such a big game".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive.

Recently, Ireland's George Dockrell had played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive.

But Australia are likely to take a call on Zampa's participation just before the toss. In case the hosts decides to not field Zampa, Ashton Agar might get a chance to play at home soil.

Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.

Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka tonight by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament after losing by 89 runs against New Zealand in their opener in Sydney. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Cricket Australia
T20 World Cup
Adam Zampa

What's Brewing

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

The Philadelphia philharmonic

The Philadelphia philharmonic

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

 