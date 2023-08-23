Zimbabwe cricketing legend Heath Streak passes away at 49

Heath Streak, legendary Zimbabwe cricketer, passed away on Tuesday at 49 following a prolonged battle with cancer.
He was undergoing treatment in South Africa for colon and liver cancer as per his friends and close relatives.
While there has been no official confirmation from his family yet, Henry Olonga - former Zimbabwe fast-bowler and Streak's teammate - took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the news of the cricketer's demise. Current Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams also expressed his grief.
"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all-rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end", Olonga said.
Williams added "Streaky. No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will b missed we love you dearly Rest in peace Streaky".
Ravichandran Ashwin, India's all-rounder, also expressed sadness saying "Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad".
Streak, the former Zimbabwe captain, represented his country in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs. He remains their all-time highest wicket taker in both formats of the game.