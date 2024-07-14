Home
Zimbabwe opt to bowl against India in 5th T20I

India lead the series 3-1.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 July 2024, 11:34 IST

Harare: Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final T20I here on Sunday.

India brought in Mukesh Kumar and Riyan Parag in the playing XI in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Khaleel Ahmed, while Zimbabwe included Brandon Mavuta in place of Tendai Chatara, who was rested after playing four games in a row.

Teams: India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Published 14 July 2024, 11:34 IST
