Zimbabwe post highest-ever T20I total, score 344 vs Gambia

Skipper Sikander Raza, who has played IPL for Punjab Kings in recent years, smashed 15 sixes in his unbeaten 133 off just 43 balls as Zimbabwe surpassed Nepal's 314, scored against Mongolia in Asian Games last year. In all, Zimbabwe hit 27 sixes in 20 overs apart from 30 boundaries.