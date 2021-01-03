Covid-19: Zimbabwe puts all cricket activities on hold

Zimbabwe puts all cricket activities on hold due to rising Covid-19 cases

Zimbabwe has not hosted any team since the Covid-19 outbreak last March

PTI
PTI, Harare,
  • Jan 03 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 22:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Zimbabwe has put on hold all cricket activities in the country due to new lockdown restrictions imposed by the government following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is a very challenging situation, but ZC's aim is to reschedule all the affected events and fixtures - including the elite men's domestic T20 competition which was scheduled to begin this Monday - for them to be played as soon as it is deemed safe to do so," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Sunday.

Zimbabwe has not hosted any team since the Covid-19 outbreak last March, which brought to a grinding halt all sporting activities globally.

The country was scheduled to host Ireland in April and Afghanistan and India in August last year but all the tours were called off due to the global health crisis.

In November, Zimbabwe played a six-match limited over series in Pakistan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Zimbabwe
Cricket
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

'Pak terror groups resort to cyber recruitment in J&K'

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

400 mn km in 163 days, China space probe heads for Mars

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

Did you know Aurangabad was called Khadki, Fatehnagar?

A continent where the dead are not counted

A continent where the dead are not counted

 