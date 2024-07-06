Zimbabwe shock India by 13 runs in first T20I

India were reduced to 86 for 9 in 17 overs and from there Washington Sundar (27; 34b) led India's fightback but only to fall short.

This became India's first loss in the format in 2024.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front with his tidy 3/25 from his spin bowling, while Tendai Chatara bagged 3/16 from 3.1 overs.

Earlier, India restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9 after they opted to bowl.

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed a career-best 4 for 13, while off spin-allrounder Washington Sundar snapped 2 for 11 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 16 runs to slip to 90 for 9 inside 16 overs.