Zimbabwe win test against Bangladesh in three days

<p>Harare: Zimbabwe won their one-off home test against Bangladesh in three days as they skittled the tourists out on Tuesday to win by an innings and 85 runs for their biggest test victory.</p><p>Lanky fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani took 4-65 and new captain Richard Ngarava 3-32 as Bangladesh were dismissed for 185 in their second innings, starting the day at 40-1 but quickly losing wickets at the Harare Sports Club.</p>.Ben Stokes: Cricket's great disruptor bids farewell.<p>None of their players managed a half-century, with Mushfiqur Rahim top-scoring with 34.</p><p>Bangladesh were put into bat and scored 140 in their first innings, to which Zimbabwe replied with 410.</p><p>The sides now compete in three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 clashes.</p>