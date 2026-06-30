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Homesportscricket

Zimbabwe win test against Bangladesh in three days

Bangladesh were put ⁠into ⁠bat and scored 140 in their first innings, to which Zimbabwe replied with 410.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 14:35 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricketBangladeshZimbabwe

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