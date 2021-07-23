Zimbabwe win toss, bat in must-win T20 against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe win toss, bat in must-win T20 against B'deah

AFP
AFP, Harare,
  • Jul 23 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 17:06 ist
Both teams made two changes from the first match on Thursday, which the tourists won by eight wickets. Credit: AFP Photo

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh in a Twenty20 international his team must win to keep alive hopes of victory in a three-match series in Harare.

Both teams made two changes from the first match on Thursday, which the tourists won by eight wickets after a 102-run first-wicket stand between Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar.

Zimbabwe promoted right-arm fast bowler Tendai Chatara and middle-order batsman Milton Shumba with Richard Ngarava and Tarisai Musakanda dropping out.

Opening batsman/wicketkeeper Liton Das (thigh) and left-arm medium fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (ankle) were ruled out of the Bangladesh team by injuries and debutant Shamim Hossain and Taskin Ahmed came in.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

 

Umpires: Forster Mutizwa, Iknow Chabi (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Zimbabwe
Bangladesh
Cricket
sports
T20

