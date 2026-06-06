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Cricketer Lalwani, Asian medallist lifter Ajith among 24 provisionally suspended for dope flunk

Women's 1500m national record holder KM Deeksha was also handed provisional suspension after her dope sample was found to contain Stanozolol, a steroid.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:01 IST
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