Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal to be India's chef de mission at CWG

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games will be a scaled-down edition compared to previous versions, with a reduced number of disciplines and athletes.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 10:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 10:47 IST
sportsCommonwealth GamesCWGDavis cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us