Denmark's Christian Eriksen to have heart device implanted

Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen will have a heart-starter device implanted in response to his collapse during Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The device is an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which helps to regulate a heart's rhythm.

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations, it has been decided that he should have an ICD," team doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement. "This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."

Medics performed life-saving CPR and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator after his collapse. Boesen earlier said Eriksen was "gone" before being revived.

Eriksen, 29, has a chance return to soccer even with the ICD, if doctors give him the green light. Netherlands defender Daley Blind has played with one since 2019.

Eriksen, who also plays for Inter Milan, would need permission to return to that team. ESPN said Italian FA rules prohibit players from competing with internal defibrillators.

Two days ago, he posted a photo to social media from his hospital bed to let fans know he is OK.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family," he wrote. "I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."