Jhajharia rewrites world record for Paralympic berth

Devendra Jhajharia rewrites world record for Tokyo Paralympic berth

Jhajharia sent the spear to a distance of 65.71m during the trial on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 14:44 ist
The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Jhajharia's third Paralympics. Credit: AFP Photo

India's greatest Paralympian, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, rewrote his own world record once again as he punched his ticket for the Tokyo Paralympics during a national selection trial here.

The 40-year-old, who has won two gold medals in the men's F-46 category at the Paralympics, sent the spear to a distance of 65.71m during the trial here on Wednesday.

With that effort, he not only sealed a spot for the Tokyo Paralympics but also bettered his own world record of 63.97m, set at the Rio Games in 2016.

"Today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, I qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics by setting a new world record of 65.71, breaking my older record of 63.97 in a qualifying event.

"This was possible because of my family's support, and the efforts of my coach Sunil Tanwar and fitness trainer Lakshya Batra," Jhajharia tweeted in hindi.

The Tokyo Paralympics slated to begin on August 24, will be Jhajharia's third Paralympics.

He had won a gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games, setting a new world record of 62.15 metres.

He then repeated the feat 12 years later at the 2016 Rio edition bettering his own record with a throw of 63.97 metres and becoming the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Paralympics
Javelin throw
Tokyo Games
Olympics
sports

What's Brewing

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

Jim Morrison's: Did he OD or did he disappear?

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 