DH Decipher | Of transgender athletes' rights and fair competition for women

Silent spectators at the start, what caught WA’s attention was the immeasurable advantage Thomas, despite undergoing treatment to suppress her testosterone levels, possessed over athletes who underwent puberty as a woman. During the NCAA Division I National Championship in March 2022, a 22-year-old Thomas blitzed to gold in the women’s 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:33.24, 1.75 seconds ahead of Olympic silver medallist Emma Weyant. In another race, Thomas apparently finished nearly 40 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. The natural superiority Thomas exhibited because of testosterone, open letters by women athletes and continuous debates on whether it was fair to allow biological men to compete in women events despite undergoing gender change forced WA to rewrite the rules. So in June 2022, WA came up with the new gender policy that prohibited athletes like Thomas who underwent complete puberty as male from competing in ‘elite’ women events.