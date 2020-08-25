DH Radio | The Lead: Cricketer Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, India's latest batting star Mayank Agarwal talks about getting back on the field after a Covid-19 pandemic-induced break.

Madhu Jawali: Mayank, I know, you have had a long break, an unwanted break rather, finally happy that IPL is happening and you will finally play some competitive cricket? after about six-and-a-half months, I think.

Mayank Agarwal: Extremely happy that IPL is happening and full credit to everyone who is involved in making this happen during such a time.

Madhu: What is the feeling, I know it must have been really frustrating at times and boring. And finally, to get on the ground to practise, how was it?

Mayank: Going on the ground, for the first time, and playing in the ground, hit a few balls; the feeling was fantastic.

We haven't done this for 6 months and it just felt nice. I felt extremely happy that I can go out there and perform the skills and play again after a long time.

Madhu: You guys have been doing minimum training, to keep yourself fit. After such a long break without much practise, how challenging is it to bring your A-Game to the field, both mentally and physically?

Mayank: We have been practising, as in, we have been training, in terms of physical fitness and to have weights and dumbells at home. I was really training hard during this time. I used this time to train hard. In terms of physically, we are ready and mentally, we have time. We have much time before the IPL starts.

We were out there doing skills. It felt a little different but it felt nice to go into practice with the full intensity of how I would like the session to go. So that was nice and mentally getting there shouldn't be too much of a problem, because we still have some time and we've already got things up and running.



Madhu: Of course there was not much scope on what you really wanted to do, is there anything that you wanted to work on or could manage to do something that you wanted to do or didn't do; or you did and which you want to undo this season? — So far as IPL is considered.

Mayank: I used this time to look at other aspects of my game in terms of how I am approaching an IPL and how I am approaching other tournaments. I actually got some time to sit back and analyse other things off the game. Not just in terms of technique but on the mental side of things.

In a way, I used that time to work ion those things and just reflect on a few other stuff...

