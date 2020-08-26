DH Radio | The Lead: Excited to start playing in IPL, says Karun Nair

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Cricketer Karun Nair of Kings XI Punjab tells us that he is excited to get back on the field after several months of uncertainty because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Madhu Jawali: Karun, obviously, you will be excited to play some competitive cricket after spending so many months in uncertainty, how are you seeing at this prospect of playing some cricket finally?

Karun Nair: I think it's very exciting for all of us to finally get going and starting off with such a big tournament, the IPL. I am really excited to get back on the field because its something that we all love doing and we want to play cricket— that's what we have done all over lives— and doing well for the team.

Madhu: As you said, for an athlete, when he is fit and not to go and do what he loved the most, how frustrating is it to just sit and wait for the time to come. How did you cope with that?

Karun: There are different ways of looking at it. It can be frustrating and also it's a good time to sit back and reflect on the things that you want to work or things that have gone in the past and see how you can do things differently when you do get the opportunity to start playing the game. It's as you said, to a certain degree frustrating, but then you have to respect the situation that we all are in and we have to make sure that we respect the conditions that the government has put and be as careful as you can.

Madhu Jawali: Because of this lockdown and social distancing norms, you may not have trained as well as you would have hoped for. So in terms of that, how challenging is it going to be while getting into such a big tournament? How do you look to overcome that challenge?

Karun: It's in one way challenging for everyone. Everyone is on the same page., I would say. It's about who will be able to come back from this long break better and uses the time that we now get to train. Mostly, I think we will get a month and how we use this one month to our benefit and how much we can prepare, only time will tell. I am sure everyone would have done their basic fitness work and everything that they were able to do from wherever they were and there will be some sort of basic level of fitness for everyone. It will not take too much time for us to reach peak condition. I am excited to start playing again and to get back on the field in top condition...

